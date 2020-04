Carrefour halves dividend due to coronavirus outbreak



Source: www.eubulletin.com



Carrefour , Europe's largest retailer, said on Monday it was halving its 2019 dividend to 0.23 euros per share and that CEO Alexandre Bompard would waive 25% of his fixed salary for a period of two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU