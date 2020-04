S&P 500, Dow dip on oil price crash, earnings anxiety



The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones headed lower on Monday following a strong two-week rally as oil prices crashed and investors grew cautious at the start of a week that is likely to bring more dismal quarterly earnings reports and economic data. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil