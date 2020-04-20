U.S. oil off lows after falling over 20% to levels unseen since 1999

Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures dropping more than 10% to levels unseen since 1999 amid concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon be brimful with demand evaporating due to the coronavirus pandemic.