Oil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001

Added: 20.04.2020

Crude oil futures fell in electronic trading on Sunday evening, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since November 2001, extending last week's weakness on the back of sliding demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 164,000 people worldwide.