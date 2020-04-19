Ford issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss



Ford Motor Co on Friday raised $8 billion from corporate debt investors to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak pummeled vehicle sales and production, resulting in an estimated loss of about $2 billion for the first quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com »