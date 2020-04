NY Fed's markets head says bank is trying to match 'speed and the scale' of pandemic

The Federal Reserve is moving as quickly as possible to set up new emergency lending facilities to support credit markets and the economy, and its efforts are already helping to stabilize short-term funding markets, said Daleep Singh, head of the markets group at the New York Fed.