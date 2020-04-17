Ford's three-part unsecured debt offering worth $8 billion: IFR



Ford Motor Co will launch a three-part unsecured debt offering of $8 billion, yielding up to 9.6% on the 10-year loan, capital markets intelligence provider International Financing Review reported on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »