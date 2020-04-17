ï»¿Friday, 17 April 2020
NY Fed markets head says 'time is of the essence' in establishing new lending facilities
The Federal Reserve responded rapidly to stem losses from a "synchronized global sell-off" to help markets function as investors fled to safety on worries about the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official at the New York Fed said on Friday.
advertising
