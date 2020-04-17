Volvo Cars to restart production in Sweden next week



Source: www.media.volvocars.com



Volvo Cars will reopen its Torslanda factory and offices in Sweden next week after overhauling its production processes to help prevent coronavirus infections, following a three week shutdown caused by the pandemic, the carmaker said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »