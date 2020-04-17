Ford to issue debt securities after virus triggers $2 billion loss



Added: 17.04.2020 18:10 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: classics.honestjohn.co.uk



Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would tap debt markets to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak pummeled vehicles sales and halted production, resulting in an estimated loss of about $2 billion for the first quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com »