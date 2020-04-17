Ford warns of $2 billion quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales



Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of $2 billion and said it would tap debt markets to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak halted production and pummeled vehicles sales. More in feeds.reuters.com »