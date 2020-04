Trump administration working to ease drilling industry cash crunch



Added: 17.04.2020 12:06 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vox.com



The Trump administration is seeking to ease a severe cash crunch in the drilling industry by raising loan limits available under a coronavirus stimulus package and by barring lenders from discriminating against drillers, according to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. More in feeds.reuters.com »