Fares show declines as airlines brace for tough recovery: Skytra



Source: www.worldatlas.com



Air fares have fallen as much as 30% since the start of the year in North America and Europe, according to the first of a new series of industry data, while stabilising on a smaller decline in Asia where some coronavirus lockdowns are being eased. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU