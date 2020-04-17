Volvo Cars to restart production in Sweden next week



Volvo Cars will reopen its Torslanda factory and offices in Sweden next week after overhauling its production processes to help prevent coronavirus infections, following a three week shutdown caused by the pandemic, the carmaker said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »