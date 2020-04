Morgan Stanley CEO: coronavirus will continue to pose challenges



Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told shareholders on Thursday he "can promise" the bank will miss its medium-term financial targets again in the current quarter, as the economic shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus will continue to upend the global and U.S. economy. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy