L'Oreal eyes post-confinement rush to hair salons



L'Oreal is counting on consumers rushing back to hair salons to help its business recover quickly once European and U.S. coronavirus lockdowns are lifted, it said on Thursday, adding that beauty sales were bouncing back already in China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU