Bleak jobs data keeps dollar at one-week high



The dollar hit a one-week high on Thursday as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the release of weekly U.S. jobless data which showed a record 22 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits in the last month, erasing nearly all job gains since the Great Recession. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Jobs