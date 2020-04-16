Neiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms



Added: 16.04.2020 21:19 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: retailleader.com



Neiman Marcus Group skipped a debt payment due this week, the latest sign of a cash crunch pushing the U.S. luxury department store chain to the brink of a possible bankruptcy after it temporarily closed stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »