U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights



Source: www.nps.gov



The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95%. More in feeds.reuters.com »