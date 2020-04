Lagardere may get help from allies in fight with Amber Capital



Lagardere shares rose as much as 12% on Thursday after Les Echos reported the French multimedia conglomerate could get help from French tycoon Vincent Bollore and Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, who heads finance group Fimalac, in its fight with Amber Capital. More in feeds.reuters.com »