Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages U.S. economy



A record 22 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits over the past month, with millions more filing claims last week, almost wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession and underscoring the toll on the economy from extraordinary measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy