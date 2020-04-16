Takeway can integrate Just Eat, British watchdog says



Source: www.cnbc.com



Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com can proceed with its integration of Just Eat, the company said on Thursday, although an investigation into the combination continues. More in feeds.reuters.com »