J.C. Penney skips interest payment amid bankruptcy fears



Source: freeamericanetwork.com



J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Wednesday it will not make a $12 million interest payment on its long-term corporate bonds, a day after Reuters reported the department store operator was considering filing for bankruptcy protection. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU