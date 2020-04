United cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts



Added: 16.04.2020 5:12 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: skift.com



United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects similar cuts for June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and warned that travel demand that is now "essentially at zero shows no sign of improving in the near term," making job cuts likely. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees