G20 countries agree debt freeze for world's poorest countries



Added: 16.04.2020 4:16 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: english.alarabiya.net



Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Wednesday to suspend debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy