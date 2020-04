Costco, P&G, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis



Source: www.cnbc.com



Warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Wednesday raised its quarterly dividend by about 8%, joining a small but growing list of companies to do so at a time when most of corporate America is suspending shareholders returns in order to shore up liquidity as the coronavirus crisis deepens. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: ISIS