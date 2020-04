Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet



Source: www.bnnbloomberg.ca



A federal judge said Tesla Inc and Chief Executive Elon Musk must face a lawsuit claiming they misled shareholders when Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take his electric car company private in a $72 billion transaction. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED