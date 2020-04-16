Costco bucks dividend suspension trend with near 8% raise



www.cnbc.com



Costco Wholesale Corp said on Wednesday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to 70 cents per share, at a time when several major companies have suspended cash returns to shareholders to shore up liquidity. More in feeds.reuters.com »