Coronavirus unmasks Amazon's stumbles at Whole Foods



Added: 15.04.2020



Source: sherpablog.marketingsherpa.com



Amazon's moves to reduce strain on its grocery businesses by putting new online shoppers on wait lists and switching more Whole Foods resources to filling orders, is unmasking limitations at the company that was expected to upend the supermarket industry. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Amazon