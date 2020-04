U.S. retail sales, factory output sink as economy reels from coronavirus



U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March and output at factories declined by the most since 1946, buttressing analysts' views that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus shut down the country. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy