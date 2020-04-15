U.S. retail sales collapse as coronavirus keeps consumers at home



U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak depressed demand for a range of goods, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades. More in feeds.reuters.com »