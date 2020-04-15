UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit on strength across businesses



Source: www.bizjournals.com



UnitedHealth Group Inc , the largest U.S. health insurer, on Wednesday beat quarterly profit expectations, boosted by strength across its businesses, and maintained its 2020 outlook while it continues to assess the impact of COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com »