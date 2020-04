Oil rallies on hopes for unprecedented stockpile purchases



Source: www.marketbeat.com



Benchmark U.S. crude rose more than 3% in early trade on Wednesday, recovering from a 10% slump the previous session on hopes for purchases by consumer countries for their strategic stockpiles on a scale not before seen. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil