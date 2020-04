McDonald's and its U.S. franchisees at odds over financial relief as crisis weighed

McDonald's Corp rejected a request from its U.S. franchisees to delay collecting some March rent and royalty payments, prompting claims that the world's largest fast-food company is not providing enough support during the coronavirus crisis, according to several letters seen by Reuters.