Wells Fargo profit decimated as coronavirus-led loan defaults loom



Added: 14.04.2020 22:16 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: sowingculture.wordpress.com



Wells Fargo & Co eked out a first-quarter profit of one penny per share as the bank set aside nearly $4 billion to cover expected loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »