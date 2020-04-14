Barclays delays incentive payments to CEO, CFO due to coronavirus



Added: 14.04.2020 17:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Barclays is delaying the release of portions of Chief Executive Jes Staley and Chief Financial Officer Tushar Morzaria's bonuses in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »