U.S. funds that beat market plunge seek recession-proof stocks



Added: 14.04.2020 17:45 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fool.com



Beating the first quarter's market crash took some extreme strategies, such as moving nearly everything to cash, or going very short. Now, fund managers who prevailed during the worst start to a year for U.S. stocks are betting on recession-resilient companies to take them to the next leg. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks