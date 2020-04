SoftBank shares untraded after estimating historic loss



Added: 14.04.2020 2:16 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.livemint.com



SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Tuesday morning after estimating the Vision Fund will record a 1.8 trillion yen ($16.73 billion) loss in the year ended March due to faltering bets on unproven startups. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Shane West