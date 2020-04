Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand



Added: 14.04.2020 0:17 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnbc.com



Amazon will begin to put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Amazon