Disney enters $5 billion credit agreement



Source: thankyouwaltdisney.org



Walt Disney Co said on Monday it has entered an unsecured credit agreement for $5 billion, at a time when companies across industries are scrambling to bolster their liquidity to weather the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.