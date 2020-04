Ford expects coronavirus to cause $600 million quarterly loss



Added: 13.04.2020 15:36 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: money.cnn.com



Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects to post a pretax loss of about $600 million for the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak pummeled its operations, resulting in a 21% drop in vehicle sales to dealers versus the same quarter in 2019. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money