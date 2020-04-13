Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years



Source: themutualfund73.weebly.com



SoftBank expects its $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen due to the worsening performance of its tech bets, which will tip the group as a whole into its first loss for 15 years. More in feeds.reuters.com »