Brent crude benchmark drops as demand worries outweigh output cut



Benchmark Brent oil prices turned negative on Monday, erasing gains made after major producers agreed record global output cuts, pressured by concerns that the cuts will not be sufficient to reduce a glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil