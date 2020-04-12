Mexico to cut oil output by 100,000 bpd from May: officials

Added: 12.04.2020 20:38 | 4 views | 0 comments

Mexico will reduce its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May after top oil producers collectively agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day at OPEC+ talks, Mexican officials said on Sunday.