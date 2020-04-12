Mexico's energy minister says oil producers agreed to cut output by 9.7 mln bpd from May

Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Sunday oil producers unanimously agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May at OPEC+ talks and thanked OPEC members for their support in reaching the deal.