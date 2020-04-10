How COVID-19 affected U.S. consumer prices in March



Added: 10.04.2020 20:43 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Coast-to-coast shutdowns of businesses and stay-at-home orders from the effort to contain the new coronavirus pandemic took their toll on U.S. consumer prices in March, sending them down by the most in five years. More in feeds.reuters.com »