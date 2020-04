March U.S. deficit shrinks, but virus budget storm seen in April



The March U.S. budget deficit shrank to $119 billion from $147 billion a year earlier as receipts grew and calendar shifts reduced outlays, but the data reflect only a minimal impact from massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »