Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies



Added: 10.04.2020 14:52 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.yourmoney.com



Major airlines are seeking operating subsidies for key routes once coronavirus restrictions are lifted, a leaked lobbying document shows, stoking tensions with some low-cost carriers that are less likely to benefit from the additional funds. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Router