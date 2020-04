U.S. consumer prices post largest drop in five years



Added: 10.04.2020 14:12 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.glamour.com



U.S. consumer prices fell by the most in more than five years in March and further decreases are likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak suppresses demand for some goods and services, offsetting price increases related to shortages resulting from disruptions to the supply chain. More in feeds.reuters.com »