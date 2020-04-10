BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's pay fell 8.4% in 2019: filing



BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 8.4% in 2019, a second straight year of decline, according to a filing on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »